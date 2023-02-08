Rhode Island Twin River Casino expansion expected to finish in April 

The gaming area is expected to be 25 per cent bigger.

Bally’s Corporation hopes the expansion will be complete by late April.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has announced that it expects to open its expansion at the recently renamed Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort by mid- to late April. The expansion will add 40,000 square feet to the gaming floor, which will be 25 per cent bigger after the expansion.

The $100m expansion that started in September 2021, also includes a new Asian-themed restaurant. Bally’s announced that its new spa has been open since last Tuesday.

Tony Rohrer, Bally’s vice president and general manager, said: “This is a major milestone in the continued development of the facility and it’s really a platform that will continue to drive us forward and makes us continue to be involved with the state of Rhode Island.”

