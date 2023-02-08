Focus Gaming News | North America | Casino

Rhode Island Twin River Casino expansion expected to finish in April 

The gaming area is expected to be 25 per cent bigger.
02/08/23

Bally’s Corporation hopes the expansion will be complete by late April.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has announced that it expects to open its expansion at the recently renamed Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort by mid- to late April. The expansion will add 40,000 square feet to the gaming floor, which will be 25 per cent bigger after the expansion.

The $100m expansion that started in September 2021, also includes a new Asian-themed restaurant. Bally’s announced that its new spa has been open since last Tuesday.

Tony Rohrer, Bally’s vice president and general manager, said: “This is a major milestone in the continued development of the facility and it’s really a platform that will continue to drive us forward and makes us continue to be involved with the state of Rhode Island.” 

