Rhode Island sports betting handle reaches $59.2m in December

The Rhode Island sports betting handle grew 7.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Rhode Island’s sports betting handle reached $59.2m in December, up 7.8 per cent from $54.3m in the same month of 2021 but down from $61.2m in November 2022. Of this total, $36.7m was spent betting online.

The Rhode Island Lottery that reported Twin River and Tiverton Casino’s retail sportsbooks registered $16.5m in bets. Twin River recorded $15.3m and Tiverton Casino $7.2m. Revenue totalled $6.2m, up 416.7 per cent compared to $6.7m in December 2021 and up 26.5% from November’s $4.9m.

Online revenue reached $4.2m, while retail revenue hit $2m. Twin River registered $1m and Tiverton Casino $996,580. Players won $53m from betting on sports in December.

For the state’s financial year to date, the handle for the six months to the end of December was $270.6m, with revenue at $29.4m and player winnings at $241.1m.