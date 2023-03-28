Rhode Island sports betting revenue reaches $3.6m in February

The sports betting handle was $43.1m, up 2.4 per cent from February 2022.

US.- Rhode Island’s sports betting revenue was $3.6m in February, remaining level year-on-year, but down 30.8 per cent from $5.2m in January 2023. That’s from a handle of $43.1m, up 2.4 per cent from $42.1m in February 2022 but down 30.8 per cent compared to January 2023’s record $62.3m

Players wagered $28.5m online and $14.6m at retail sportsbooks, including $8.7m at Twin River and $5.9m at Tiverton Casino. Online betting revenue was $2m, while combined retail revenue from Twin River and Tiverton Casino was $1.6m. Players won $39.5m across online and retail sports betting.

Rhode Island Twin River Casino expansion expected to finish in April

Bally’s Corporation has announced that it expects to open its expansion at the recently renamed Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort by mid- to late April. The expansion will add 40,000 square feet to the gaming floor, which will be 25 per cent bigger after the expansion.

The $100m expansion that started in September 2021, also includes a new Asian-themed restaurant. Bally’s announced that its new spa has been open since last Tuesday.