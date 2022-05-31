Focus Gaming News | North America | Sports betting

Rhode Island sports betting handle up 38.6% year-on-year in April

Sports betting revenue was down 18.8 per cent year-on-year.
Rhode Island players wagered $40.2m on sports in April, but it was the lowest monthly total since August 2021.

US.- The Rhode Island sports betting market generated wagers of $40.2m in April. That’s a drop of 12 per cent from March’s $45.7m and the lowest monthly total since August 2021 despite being a year-on-year increase of 38.6 per cent (April 2021: $29m). 

Online sports betting stakes in Rhode Island amounted to $25.5m, while $14.7m was bet at the state’s two retail sportsbooks (Twin River and Tiverton Casino). Revenue was $2.6m, down 18.8 per cent from $3.2m in April 2021 and down 29.7 per cent from $3.7m in March this year.

Out of the two retail sportsbooks, Twin River saw the most revenue, at $802,433. Tiverton Casino reported revenue of $548,010.

The handle for the 10 months to the end of April was $295.3m, 49.6 per cent higher than at the same point last year. Revenue was up 18.2 per cent at $35.1m.

