Rhode Island sports betting handle up 18.6% year-on-year in March

Mobile sports betting revenue in Rhode Island was $1.8m.
05/03/22

Rhode Island players wagered $45.7m on sports in March.

US.- The Rhode Island sports betting market generated wagers of $45.7m in March, up 8.5 per cent from February’s $42.1m and 18.6 per cent from March 2021. It brings the total for the first three months of 2022 to $401.7m.

Online sports betting stakes in Rhode Island amounted to $27m, while $18.6m was bet at the state’s two retail sportsbooks (Twin River and Tiverton Casino). Players spent $12.6m in Twin Rivers while Tiverton Casino took $6m.

Mobile sports betting grew 15.8 per cent from February, and 27.7 per cent year-on-year. As for the casinos, sports wagering decreased 12.2 per cent from February at Twin River while wagers at the Tiverton Casino grew 38.6 per cent.

Online betting revenue hit $1.8m in March, 5.7 per cent less than in February and 2.7 per cent less than March 2021. Out of the two casinos, Twin River saw the most revenue, at $1.5m. That was a rise of 12.1 per cent higher month-to-month and 2.2 per cent year-on-year. Tiverton Casino reported revenue of $396,030, up by 42.4 per cent compared to February but 37.4 per cent lower year-on-year.

Rhode Island sports betting

