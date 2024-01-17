Reports suggest three companies compete to operate Windsor Casino

Reports suggest that the OLGC has narrowed down its search to three candidates.

Canada.- Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLGC) is closer to finding the next Windsor Casino operator. Recent reports suggest that it has narrowed its search to three North American candidates. The gambling regulator did not confirm the three companies’ names.

According to The Globe and Mail, the process of finding a new operator for the casino has now turned into a three-horse race between Caesars Entertainment, the current operator, Bally’s, and Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment.

The gaming venue, currently Caesars Windsor, is operated by Caesars Entertainment. For the first time in over 30 years, the provider to handle the day-to-day operations at the property could change. The decision will determine the casino’s operator for the next two decades, starting in 2025.

In October 2023, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) released Request for Proposal (RFP) documents for the Windsor Casino. This is the next step in the procurement process to select a service provider to handle the day-to-day operations. The OLG released a Request for Pre-Qualification (RFPQ) in May.

“The RFP will enable OLG to select a highly qualified service provider to handle day-to-day operations while ensuring the long-term competitiveness of the site so it can continue generating economic benefits for the local community and Ontario,” reads a release from OLG.

The procurement process, which the current operator can participate in if it chooses, will select a service provider when the current operating agreement ends.

Ontario’s first full-service sportsbook opened at Caesars Windsor in January. The new 1,618-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook is located at the front of the Legends Sports Bar with three betting windows and seven betting kiosks. The space also has 22 large-screen HD LED TVs.