OLG releases request for proposals to operate Windsor Casino

Canada.- The Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has released Request for Proposal (RFP) documents for the Windsor Casino, currently Caesars Windsor. This is the next step in the procurement process to select a service provider to handle the day-to-day operations. The OLG released a Request for Pre-Qualification (RFPQ) in May.

“The RFP will enable OLG to select a highly qualified service provider to handle day-to-day operations while ensuring the long-term competitiveness of the site so it can continue generating economic benefits for the local community and Ontario,” reads a release from OLG.

The procurement process, which the current operator can participate in if it chooses, will select a service provider when the current operating agreement ends.

Ontario’s first full-service sportsbook opened at Caesars Windsor in January. The new 1,618-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook is located at the front of the Legends Sports Bar with three betting windows and seven betting kiosks. The space also has 22 large-screen HD LED TVs.

