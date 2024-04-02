Relum announced a games distribution partnership with Thunderspin

This deal is a good fit for the company’s continued commercial growth and a key content differentiator

for online B2C casino brands.

Press release.- Relum has announced a games distribution partnership with leading independent games developer Thunderspin‘s game portfolio is now available on the Relum aggregation platform.



The partnership with Thunderspin’s studio allows its flagship games, such as games like Aztec Artefacts, Angels vs Demons, Book of Games 20, Book of Treasures, and many more, to be available to Relum’s growing 160+ partner operators.



Ashot Sahakyan, COO of Relum, said: “We are committed to providing our partners with innovative gaming content. Thunderspin has some great multiple-platform titles, such as Book of Jam and Pyramids, which are proven best-performing content across various geographical markets. With Relum’s extensive tools and Partner Success Service, this partnership with Thunderspin is a good fit for our continued commercial growth and a key content differentiator for online B2C casino brands.



“Thunderspin is all about the ‘Power of Gaming’, and we are delighted with this collaboration, which is fueled by our passion for providing players with even more opportunities to join the vibrant Thunderspin community and immerse themselves in endless fun!”