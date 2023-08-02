Relum signs deal with ZeusPlay

Relum offers 14,000 games in an expansive catalogue from over 180 industry-leading providers.

Press release.- Relum, the casino engine provider redefining the vision of optimal igaming casino content aggregation and product marketing solutions, announced a distribution deal with ZeusPlay, the Greek casino games provider.

The agreement allows ZeusPlay’s 50+ games portfolio, including Great Buffalo, Don Mafioso, and Diamond’s Fortune, to be integrated into the Relum aggregation solution.

Relum offers 14,000 games in an expansive catalogue from over 180 industry-leading providers and advanced engagement tools for player marketing retention and revenue optimisation. The platform also provides promotional tools for growth opportunities.

Emil Hakobian, CEO of Relum, said: “We continue to provide the strongest content propositions concerning casino games. ZeusPlay has a great portfolio of games and shall provide excellent growth and content opportunities for our partners.”

Antonios Zlatanos, the CEO of ZeusPlay commented: “We are impressed by Relum’s depth of content as a casino aggregator, and likewise the tools and features their solutions provide online casinos. This commercial partnership allows both parties access to more games content for revenue growth, and we are positive Relum’s customers will enjoy our 50+ games and in addition, we are adding 1-2 new games in our pipeline every month.”

