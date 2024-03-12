Thunderkick broadens reach in Europe with Relum partnership

As part of the deal, Relum’s partner operators gain full access to Thunderkick’s array of esteemed games.

The latest signed deal sees the provider expand its presence in key markets.

Press release.- Independent slots studio Thunderkick is continuing to grow its reach after partnering with Relum, the casino engine with a rich game portfolio from 240 providers and promotional tools such as Jackpot, Tournament, Free Game and strong Partner Success Service.

As part of the deal, Relum’s partner operators gain full access to Thunderkick’s array of esteemed games, including 12 Bolts of Thunder and the upcoming Beat the Beast: Dragon’s Wrath, the latest in the provider’s renowned Beat the Beast franchise.

The agreement sees the provider expand its presence in several key markets, strengthening its position in Europe whilst simultaneously bolstering its standing in several specific countries such as Armenia.

Relum is part of Digitain, which provides a full range of igaming solutions to over 150 global partners. This includes top-performing online casino, award-winning GLI certified gaming products, alongside customisable APIs, a payment gateway and integrated marketing tools.

This partnership marks another significant step for Thunderkick, which has seen impressive growth and expansion across the past twelve months with high-profile releases and signings with the likes of Betway and Skywind Group.

Fredrik Ekholm, head of sales at Thunderkick, said: “Partnering with Relum allows us to provide our massive range of immersive, next-level gaming experiences to a whole host of new players – including Armenia for the very first time.

“We’re thrilled to have joined Relum’s roster alongside many other acclaimed providers, and we look forward to seeing the reception to our content from new customers across the globe.”

Ashot Sahakyan, COO at Relum, added: “We’re delighted to be adding Thunderkick’s games to our gaming content aggregation engine and product marketing solutions, giving our partnered operators a collection of impressive, dynamic slots to supply to their player bases.

“We’re equally as happy to be contributing to its story by allowing it to enter the Armenian market for the first time. We look forward to a successful partnership with Thunderkick, and we’re excited to watch them continue to rise.”