Relax to supply content portfolio to leading Hungarian operator LVC Diamond Kft

Press release.- Relax Gaming has strengthened its Hungarian presence by agreeing on a deal to provide its slot titles to Hungarian operator, LVC Diamond Kft and its brand vegas.hu.

The partnership will see vegas.hu players gain access to Relax Gaming’s award-winning range of titles including Money Train 4, Temple Tumble, and Great Pigsby Megaways with even more of Relax’s revolutionary content to follow.

Vegas.hu has been a leading online betting brand in Hungary for over three decades, boasting online platforms, vegas.hu and vipcasino.hu. In addition to this, the brand also operates five land-based casinos in Budapest.

The integration of Relax Gaming titles will add greater depth to the wide array of content available to players across Hungary with vegas.hu.

Nadiya Attard, CCO at Relax Gaming, said: “LVC Diamond Kft and its flagship brands have been at the forefront of betting in Hungary for decades, with a rich history of providing engaging experiences to its players.

“We are delighted to partner with the operator and integrate our slots content with vegas.hu. Working alongside LVC Diamond Kft allows us to collaborate with leading brands in regulated markets to maximise the visibility of our content.”

László Siba, deputy director of Online, said: “We pride ourselves in delivering the most cutting-edge experiences to our audiences, and the integration of award-winning content from Relax will only enhance our offering.

“Launching with Relax’s slots portfolio will significantly boost engagement before Dream Drop titles become part of our offering and we are excited by the prospect of creating Relax’s next Dream Drop millionaire.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.