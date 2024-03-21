Relax Gaming journeys to the heart of the forest in latest release Totem Guardians Dream Drop

Players can go in search of impressive wins of up to 5,000x through Free Spins and a Totem Multiplier in Relax Gaming’s latest slot.

Press release.- Be at one with nature as Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content releases its latest hit, Totem Guardians Dream Drop.

Players answer the call of the wild as they go in search of impressive wins worth up to 5,000x by way of Free Spins and a Totem Multiplier, while there is also an opportunity to trigger the legendary Dream Drop jackpot.

The Totem Multiplier is displayed on the totem pole next to the grid, with each symbol having a multiplier value associated with it.

Matching symbols form a win and are removed from the reels, the respective multiplier increases by +1 for each symbol that is removed. Multipliers apply to all wins of the same symbol type and can reach values as high as x100.

Players are awarded five free spins when landing three scatter symbols. All values on the Totem Multiplier meter are transferred from the base game to the free spin round, without values resetting between free spins.

All rows on the game grid are revealed during the free spins round, and +1 additional free spin is awarded for each scatter that lands.

The Dream Drop Bonus can be triggered randomly before any normal spin, with all five jackpots available to be won. DD symbols stay on the reels while stone blocks are destroyed. The feature continues until one of the reels is filled by DD symbols, and the corresponding jackpot is won.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “We are always looking at ways to produce new and exciting Dream Drop titles and Totem Guardians is the latest addition to bring an engaging experience to our players.

“With the Totem Multiplier adding a new layer to the game and with an array of opportunities to land all-important free spins, we are looking forward to seeing players challenge themselves where wild creates and big wins await.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.