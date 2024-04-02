Relax Gaming unveils its latest release: Space Miners Dream Drop

This 6×3 slot game underwent a Dream Drop upgrade, bringing the 2022 favourite Space Miners into a new dimension.

Press release.- Relax Gaming presents its latest release, Space Miners Dream Drop. In the base game, players have the chance to rack up wins via 1,000,000 ways to win, Power Up features, Free Spins and the Dream Drop Jackpot.

Players should destroy blockers that have a Power Up symbol and trigger the respective feature. Cross Power Ups destroy all blockers in horizontal and vertical lines, Horizontal Power Ups destroy all blockers in a horizontal line, Vertical Power Ups destroy all blockers in a vertical line and 3×3 Power Ups destroy all blockers in a 3×3 area.

Every normal spin will always feature two Power Ups and every free spin will start with four Power Ups. It is also possible for Power-Ups to interact with each other, leading to hugely impressive wins.

In addition, the Free Spins bonus is triggered by collecting three bonus symbols at any point during base gameplay, offering six spins. Any additional symbols that land will automatically award two extra spins. Once in the free spins round, any blockers that are removed will remain open for the bonus feature.

Moreover, a Dream Drop symbol should be displayed within the jackpot meter at random, the Dream Drop Bonus will automatically trigger. Players must fill one of five reels with Dream Drop symbols to win the RAPID, MIDI, MAXI, MAJOR or MEGA jackpot.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “Space Miners was a fantastic release for Relax Gaming, and what better way to pay homage to it than to give it its very own Dream Drop makeover! We are confident players will truly enjoy the changes we’ve made in Space Miners Dream Drop and will enjoy going after those wonderful jackpot prizes!”

In 2023, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from third-party studios via its partnership programmes.