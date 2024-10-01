Relax Gaming unveils its latest release: “Feather Fury”

Players can win up to 5,000x their stake thanks to a mechanic that awards respins following dead spins.

The company has launched a new 3×2 boxing-themed slot.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has announced its latest release, “Feather Fury“. Fists are flying in this 3×2 boxing-themed slot, where players can win up to 5,000x their stake thanks to a mechanic that awards respins following dead spins.

Every dead spin that is registered automatically adds a notch to the bar, with 10 dead spins being enough to trigger Feather Fury’s respin feature. Once activated, the symbol values double and a respin is awarded. Our feathered friend then ups the ante by increasing the multipliers with every additional spin.

The Multiplier Respins feature triggers after 10 consecutive losing spins. This feature multipliers wins, increasing the payout potential significantly. Each losing spin during the feature further boosts the multiplier, helping build great excitement.

When the Multiplier Respins feature is triggered, the symbol values double, and a respin is awarded. The paytable continues to double on each losing spin and the feature only ends once a winning combination has been formed.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “We’re ready to rule the roost with Feather Fury! This fantastic title boasts innovative mechanics with a fresh twist that will bring a smile to the faces of those who play it. The dead spins feature is a particular highlight which will keep players on their toes from the very first spin. Its mid volatility offers increased win potential to ensure we have a knockout game on our hands capable of flexing its muscles in a competitive market.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.