Relax Gaming unveils its latest release, “Quackin’ Reels”

This 3×3 slot offers players the opportunity to win up to a maximum of 8,850x their stake.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has released Quackin’ Reels. This 3×3 slot is populated by birds who are enjoying life at a backyard party in true American style. Quackin’ Reels’ cast of colourful characters enhances the feature-filled gameplay which can potentially see players win a maximum of 8,850x their stake.

Landing a stack of three of the same symbol activates the Respins feature. For the respin, the triggering symbols plus any of the same symbols become sticky and locked in place for the feature. Respins continue as long as more of the same symbol appears on the reels.

The game’s Multiplier Respins feature is triggered when all positions are filled with the same symbol. This activates respins where multipliers up to 5x can appear, significantly boosting a potential final win.

During Multiplier Respins, multiplier symbols will land on top of the locked symbols from the Respins feature. If a new multiplier symbol lands, another re-spin is awarded. At the end of the Multiplier Respins feature all multipliers are added together and applied to the total win.

Free Spins will come into play if players hit three or more scatter symbols. Each free spin can include additional multipliers and chances to retrigger, adding layers of potential wins and greater anticipation.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “Quackin’ Reels is certainly one of the quirkiest games we have developed, and we couldn’t be happier with the overall result. The playful graphics, engaging theme, and immersive gameplay all combine to make for a top-tier title full of action for the player.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programs.