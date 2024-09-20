Marija Hammon, Relax Gaming: “We place tremendous emphasis on building strong relationships with clients and industry partners”

Relax Gaming’s Marketing Director gave an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News to discuss the company’s upcoming presentation at SBC Summit and its latest releases.

Exclusive interview.- One of the many companies attending the SBC Summit Lisbon will be Relax Gaming, whose marketing director, Marija Hammon, took some time to answer Focus Gaming News questions before the event that will gather over 600 exhibitors and more than 25,000 industry professionals, making it one of the most important in the industry.

What are Relax Gaming’s expectations ahead of SBC Summit 2024?

The primary objective for our attending delegates is to network and establish new contacts, meet current and prospective business partners, and attend insightful panels and discussions. Notably, I will also be participating in two panels on Thursday, 26th September, including a CMO: Marketing Strategy session.

What are attendees going to find at the company’s booth?

Everyone joining us at our stand this year will see the sleek stand design we’ve created especially for this event. Our new stand includes three meeting areas where our nine delegates will be located, ready to share plenty of information regarding our upcoming roadmap, services, and what makes Relax Gaming unique. The team present at the conference includes representatives from our commercial department and from marketing. Visit us at stand B10 to say hi!

What importance do you give to the opportunity to meet with all those who are part of the industry at this and other events?

We place tremendous emphasis on building strong relationships with clients and industry partners, appreciating the value of meeting face-to-face in a highly digitalised world. Conferences such as SBC Summit Lisbon offer the ideal platform to foster connections, establish new contacts, and stay updated on industry trends.

The company went through some changes in its directory. What were the main goals behind these changes?

Relax Gaming recently had two employees step into C-Level positions, Martin Stålros who was appointed CEO in April, and Kirsten O’Neill as CFO in July. This professional growth is a true testament to the company and something that forms part of Relax’s DNA. When people who are already within the organization are elevated in this way, they are allowed to put their spin on a role but hold the advantage of already having the operational know-how necessary to succeed.

“Ancient Tumble” is one of the most important releases of the company and has been described as all of the best Tumble Games rolled into one. What was the feedback you have received from it so far?

Absolutely! Ancient Tumble was earmarked as our game of the year far ahead of launch, and the feedback from initial hype until today has been outstanding. Players enjoy the beautifully crafted production, and the game performance has been great!

What are the main challenges the industry is facing so far and how is Relax Gaming working to tackle them?

From a B2B marketing perspective, the main challenge is the increase in competition and over-saturation. Our approach to tackling this includes selective promotion, strategic campaigns, and concise, high-impact delivery.

What’s next for Relax Gaming shortly?

We have an exciting roadmap ahead, including our two ‘Star Pick’ games for Q4: Bill & Coin Dream Drop – a fresh new addition to our Dream Drop portfolio – going live on 24th October, and our third game collaboration with Casino Daddy, Immortal 5, releasing on 5th December. There are lots of exciting things in store for 2025 too, but you’ll have to wait and see what we have cooking!