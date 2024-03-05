Relax Gaming unveils its latest release Firewins Factory

In this new slot, players can win a maximum of 20,000x their stake by way of six different wild symbols.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has launched Firewins Factory, its latest high-octane slot featuring fun, frenzy, and fireworks aplenty. Players can win a maximum of 20,000x their stake by way of six different wild symbols. Explosive Wilds, Cross Wilds, Diagonal Cross Wilds, Horizontal Wilds, Vertical Wilds, and Random Spread Wilds can all land, adding to the game’s explosive nature.

In addition to the array of Wilds is a win multiplier which increases by 1x whenever an Explosive Wild forms part of a winning combination. Also present in the game is a Free Spins feature. Should players land at least three Scatter symbols, eight free spins are triggered. Each additional Scatter that lands will award an additional free spin.

Any of the worker characters in the game can activate the game’s Second Chance feature whenever there are unused wilds, and no more wins are possible. An explosion will see all adjacent wild symbols removed, creating room for new symbols to drop in.

Firewins Factory also offers two bonus buy features. One is the random feature for 65x, which awards 8-15 Free Spins, while the other is the super feature, costing 130x and awarding a guaranteed 15 Free Spins.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “Our portfolio is renowned for creating content that allows players to enjoy the most captivating experiences and Firewins Factory has all the ingredients to become another hit. With a multitude of features, engaging graphics and enjoyable gameplay, there will certainly be fireworks in-store for players who go in search of big wins.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 won Slot of the Year at the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.