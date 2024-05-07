Relax Gaming brings back popular sloth in treetop adventure Epic Dreams

Relax Gaming and CasinoDaddy join forces again to unveil Epic Dreams, featuring beloved sloth Chip in a thrilling 50-level adventure.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has teamed up with CasinoDaddy once more to create its latest collaborative release as everyone’s favourite sloth, Chip, embarks on his latest escapade in Epic Dreams.

Following on from a hugely successful collaboration last year, the pair have upped the ante, elevating features from the 2023 hit Sloth Tumble.

Players can climb the lofty ladder up 50 levels to net themselves a maximum win of 5,000x by collecting matching coins and symbols.

Packed with memorable features including a Bonus Pick, Build Bonus and Dig Bonus, these encapsulate the thrilling experience on offer during Chip’s woodland adventure.

If all stone block symbols are destroyed at the end of the round the Bonus Pick is automatically triggered. On some spins the bottom row will contain Super Bonus stone blocks, breaking these blocks activates the Super Bonus Pick where players can pick between the super versions of the bonuses.

The Dig Bonus starts with five free spins, and every third stone block row destroyed reveals a level row, awarding +1 free spin. At the start of each spin, any stone block rows from the previous spin are kept. New stone block rows are added, so there are four for every free spin.

The Build Bonus starts with three rounds, where each round has a drop of three symbols and players win by filling a row with any symbol. Each individual symbol in the row pays as a 3 OAK win. When a win occurs, the round counter resets to three. Symbols drop onto random columns to the bottom-most position.

Next to the grid is a multiplier ladder, the ladder starts at x1 and increases by +1 each time a row is filled. The payout of paying symbols on a row is multiplied by the current multiplier.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with CasinoDaddy and release Epic Dreams which sees Chip take on his most fun-filled adventure to date, dispelling myths and proving that sloths are anything but chilled!

“We were delighted with the performance of Sloth Tumble and it seemed fitting to build on that success and elevate the features and mechanics that were integral in that game’s success and provide a fully immersive experience to players.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.