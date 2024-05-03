Relax Gaming increases Italian presence via Octavian Lab aggregation deal

This partnership will see Octavian Lab’s operator partners in Italy gain access to a host of popular Relax Gaming titles.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has further increased its footprint in the Italian market with Octavian Lab.

Octavian Lab is a software house and service provider for online gaming suppliers. Led by highly specialized technicians, the company is committed to the development of products, protocols, and integrated solutions in key regulated igaming markets.

This partnership will see Octavian Lab’s operator partners in Italy, including leading sportsbook and casino Eurobet, gain access to a host of popular Relax Gaming titles.

Eurobet players are now able to enjoy timeless classics from Relax Gaming including the hugely popular Money Train series, Wild Chapo 2, and Marching Legions.

Gianluca Crimaldi, director of Italy at Relax Gaming, said: “In order to continue our hugely successful trajectory in key markets such as Italy it is imperative that we continue working alongside some of the industry’s best aggregators.”

Then, he added: “We are delighted to partner with the talented team at Octavian Lab who are helping ensure our games reach Italian players via the country’s top operators.”

Emanuele Nocentelli, CEO of Octavian Lab added: “We are proud of our partnership with Relax Gaming, one of the industry’s leading providers of high-quality games. It’s fantastic to be distributing their portfolio via our Gaming and Aggregation platforms and we are confident that Relax content will resonate with a wide audience of players across Italy. We look forward to maintaining and building upon this partnership for a long time to come.”