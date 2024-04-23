Relax Gaming introduces its latest release, Sultan Spins

Discover a new gem as Relax Gaming journeys to the Middle East in Sultan Spins.

Press release.- Relax Gaming is offering players some opulence in its latest release Sultan Spins.

This high volatility slot sees its gold-trimmed reels set against a sprawling desert metropolis. Players have the chance to rack up riches via an entertaining free spins feature and lucrative local jackpot.

Landing three bonus symbols will trigger Sultan Spins’ free spins feature. During the round, all bonus symbols that land will be collected and every fifth symbol collected will unlock a new level. There are five different levels available which must be played consecutively.

The Local Jackpot feature sees a jackpot sit above each reel, landing a Gem symbol on this reel increases the prize of the corresponding pot by the bet size. Once the Jackpot has been updated the gem will reveal either a payout symbol, a wild symbol that could expand to a wild reel, or a kick-start a Jackpot Spin.

There are five Gems up for grabs, with each having a corresponding colour with players searching for the red Gem which pays out a huge 5,000x.

The Local Jackpot feature is available during Free Spins, but Multipliers only apply to line wins. Any scatter symbols collected in free spins which don’t unlock a level are stored and carried into the base game. Hitting two scatter symbols in the base awards one of the five collection spots needed to unlock a new level.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “The launch of Sultan Spins has brought together a host of high-performing features combined with stunning visuals to provide audiences with a fully immersive experience.

“The Local Jackpot is a particular element which will attract attention and drive unique win potential, plus the added excitement of free spins to enhance the game experience with every spin.”

See also: Martin Stålros appointed CEO of Relax Gaming

The company stated: “Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.”

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.