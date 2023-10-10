Reel Strike: a new slots adventure developed by FBM to try at G2E Las Vegas

Besides the compelling story, the two games have more aspects in common.

Press release.- Prepare for an unforgettable slots odyssey with FBM’s latest release Reel Strike. Wu Lóng Empire and Noelani Fortress are the two heroic episodes of this product, which include Wild Storm and Mega Free Spins as two amazing features and one enthusiastic bonus mode with five progressive jackpots to conquer. Reel Strike is now available to play in Auria – the brand’s newest innovative and flexible cabinet also debuting in this G2E Las Vegas edition.

A captivating feature set and new thrills. That is what Reel Strike can promise for FBM slots fans. This new product tells the story of two noble clans through four characters, presenting graphics and sounds crafted to convey this brave tribal atmosphere. The common bonus and the unedited free spins mode with higher winning horizons and storms of prizes, promise to bring excitement and profitability for casino operators and their players.

For Renato Almeida, director at FBM, “Reel Strike is a fantastic addition to FBM’s slots portfolio. The appealing graphics, animations and sounds created for Noelani Fortress and Wu Lóng Empire merge with the immense rewarding potential of the bonus mode and the Wild Storm and Mega Free Spins features. This perfect combination of a flashy aesthetic with a feature set ready to engage and retain players makes us very confident about the impact this product can produce on slots’ fans across the world”, mentions Renato Almeida.

What makes Wu Lóng Empire and Noelani Fortress so special?

There are several reasons for creating an élan of interest and enthusiasm around the two Reel Strike games. Starting with the narrative, Wu Lóng Empire brings the brave samurai spirit, allowing players to taste the treasures of the ancient Golden dynasty. The powerful swords of the characters unleash a hot streak of big wins, showing the path to the empire of fortune.

Noelani Fortress is a game that transports you to a magical and mystical place where prize storms are recurrent. In this slot, players can collect wins at the speed of light as the winning thunders, released by the warriors’ axe and shield, start spreading by the game reels.

Besides the compelling story, the two games have more aspects in common, such as the engaging Bonus, the Mega Free Spins and the Wild Storm features. To access the Reel Strike bonus glory, players shall collect three bonus balls. Then, they need to pick the right spheres in the game mode to win a Mini, Minor, Major, Grand or Mega jackpot.

Mega Free Spins is a feature that expands players’ winning horizons in free spins mode. The game passes from a 3×5 display up to an 8×5 display, making the reels higher and prizes bigger. Wild Storm also happens in the free spins mode, and each free round can bring a symbol replacement by Wilds leading players to big wins.

Besides all the novelties included in the software side and game mechanics, Reel Strike comes with a hardware surprise. This is the first FBM slot product developed for AURIA – a new innovative, adaptable, customizable, practical, and efficient casino cabinet created by the brand.

G2E Las Vegas is the perfect stage to try Reel Strike

After turning on the lights in last year’s edition, the FBM Group prepared a seductive and welcoming booth where light takes a predominant role and favour smooth and pleasant gaming experiences for each visitor. Stop by Booth 2848 to network with the FBM team and try Noelani Fortress and Wu Lóng Empire in Auria’s cabinet.

