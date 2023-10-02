Vitor Francisco: “We prepared a fantastic FBM product display for G2E Las Vegas”

Vitor Francisco, director at FBM, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the upcoming Global Gaming Expo and the company’s expectations and opportunity to showcase its innovations.

Exclusive interview.- FBM will participate this year in the Global Gaming Expo. On the eve of the event, Focus Gaming News spoke with Vitor Francisco, director at the company, about the expectations that FBM has for the upcoming expo and the company’s growth in the US market, which started this year.

FBM made its debut in the United States in May, in Florida. Is this a big G2E for you?

Yes, this is a special edition of G2E Las Vegas for FBM. We always showcased our best on this international tradeshow, but the 2023 edition has a special meaning due to the expansion effort we started earlier this year on the US market.

The event visitors can expect a fantastic product display from the FBM Group with two big debuts in the land-based universe and more than 80 innovative, customized, and localized online casino games by FBMDS.

What has the response been like to the games at Hialeah Park Casino?

We got positive feedback from the players about the games offered at Hialeah Park Casino. Now, we plan to expand the slots portfolio and keep bringing good entertainment sessions for the American players in Florida.

Do you expect to expand FBM’s presence in other US jurisdictions?

Yes. After our debut in Florida, we already showcased a larger sample of the FBM slots portfolio at the OIGA Conference and Tradeshow 2023 in August, and we intend to make an impact now in G2E Las Vegas.

“We want to continue this journey of stable and sustainable growth by increasing the FBM games portfolio available for American players and solidifying the brand’s presence in different geographies throughout the country.” Vitor Francisco, director at FBM.

FBMDS made its debut at G2E in the past year. What did you learn from that experience?

We learn and evolve every day. G2E Las Vegas is one of the crucial moments of the annual calendar in the casino industry and attracts operators and players from numerous countries, so we had the opportunity to collect valuable feedback for the FBMDS brand growth during the days of intense networking sessions.

This year, we are coming with a more complete offer of iGaming products. Besides the world-leading video bingos that make FBMDS a distinct game provider, such as Multi Mega, Viva Mexico or Plus 3, we are bringing Champion Tales – our first crash game with the famous Mr. Champion and its rewarding trips.

In the slots collection, the customized Bailão Junino and the incredible episodes of the Golden Mystery series promise to delight the G2E Las Vegas with an intriguing crime story. The table games fans will also feel the fast, friendly, rewarding, and mobile-optimized gameplays of the Top+Plus collection with the Banca Francesa, Baccarat and Blackjack titles.

What can people learn at the FBM stand in Las Vegas?

We prepared a fantastic FBM product display at the inviting Booth 2848. After turning on the lights in 2022, we are ready to reveal dazzling products in this edition of G2E Las Vegas with a special focus on our new cabinet and slots pack.

These two shining surprises will be two more concrete examples created by FBM on how to produce casino cabinets and games which are able to captivate, involve and retain casino players while bringing profits for casino managers and operators.

All the innovations available for the G2E Las Vegas attendees in FBM’s booth represent the spirit of a Group that, after over 20 years full of learnings, successes, and expansion chapters in the competitive casino industry, keeps reinventing itself every year to bring innovation and value to the different markets where it operates across the globe.

