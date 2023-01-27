Red Knot hires Andy McNamara for new Canadian office

Red Knot has offices in Dubai, London, and Rome and in New Jersey.

Red Knot Communications has announced the opening of its first Canadian office in Toronto.

US.- Red Knot Communications, a PR and communications agency specialising in sports, sports betting and gaming, has announced the opening of its first Canadian office in Toronto, in the province of Ontario. It’s also announced the hiring of sports broadcaster and journalist Andy McNamara as an account director leading business development.

McNamara has experience in sports betting and telecommunications. He worked with Ultimate Franchise Fantasy Sports as the VP and head of operations. He also worked for Sportsnet as an analyst, writer and national fantasy sports host. ‍He hosts The Sick Podcast with Andy McNamara and participates as content manager of Knup Solutions, leading a team of sports writers, editors, and social media content creators.

Ashley Dabb, Red Knot’s head of operations, Americas, said: “We are excited to welcome Andy to the Red Knot family. Andy’s expertise will allow us to bring all of Red Knot’s world-class services to Canada’s incredible sports, gaming, and betting enterprises.”

Red Knot Founder Andy Clerkson added: “Red Knot’s expansion into Canada is something we’ve been looking forward to since our inception. Andy McNamara will help us make this a productive reality,” added. “We couldn’t be more thrilled about this expansion, enabling our team to grow and position our current clients on a larger international stage.”

McNamara commented: “I’m excited to be working with this talented international group of professionals at Red Knot Communications and contributing to the growth of its business across the Canadian landscape.”

