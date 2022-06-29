Red Knot names Ashley Dabb as head of US operations

Ashley Dabb has over a decade of experience in sports PR and marketing.

Dabb will lead the PR and communications company’s US expansion.

US.- Red Knot, a PR and communications agency specialising in sport, sports betting and gaming has announced the appointment of Ashley Dabb as head of US operations. With over a decade of experience in sports PR and marketing experience, Dabb worked for eight years at MLS team Philadelphia Union, where she was vice president of marketing and communications.

She has also worked at National Lacrosse League as chief marketing officer and at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Most recently, she served at Odds On Compliance, leading their marketing and communications area.

Camilla Wright, partner at Red Knot, said: “Red Knot has a pretty unique proposition, specializing in helping clients on the intersection of sports and sports betting to better tell their story to the world. Ashley’s experience developing comms teams in U.S. sports clubs and leagues melded to her more recent work in sports betting compliance and regulation make her a perfect fit to lead Red Knot’s U.S. growth.”

Ashley Dabb commented: “I am delighted to be joining Red Knot Communications at such a time of critical growth for the business. “I’m looking forward to working at the intersection of my passions–sports and sports betting–and building successful campaigns for our current and future clients.

Recently, Red Knot named public relations executive Larry Fink as vice president of consumer public relations and communications. Fink leads the agency´s West Coast operations.

In September, the firm appointed Robin Chhabra as its new chairman. Chhabra has held several roles in the gambling industry, including the position of CEO at Fox Bet. He also worked in marketing and business development roles for William Hill and The Stars Group.