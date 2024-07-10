Record attendance and highlights at SYNOT DAY 2024

SYNOT DAY took place on 20 June 2024 at the Granhotel Tatra in Velké Karlovice.

The 2024 edition of SYNOT DAY was attended by a record number of over 330 participants.

Press release.- A new edition of SYNOT DAY took place on 20 June at the Granhotel Tatra in Velké Karlovice. This time, the traditional social and business event had a record attendance with more than 330 participants.

Miroslav Valenta Jr, sales director of the SYNOT Group, said: “SYNOT DAY is an annual event to which we invite our business partners from all over the world.

“Again this year we welcomed guests from both European and non-European countries, including partners for some African markets, guests from Malta, the United Kingdom, Greece, Poland, Italy, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, of course, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and other countries.”

The afternoon program included a series of business presentations where guests were informed about the current trends in the gaming industry and the latest land-based and online products of the SYNOT Group, including the new SYNOT Live Stream and the comprehensive tool Casino Management System SYNCO.

Business partners had the opportunity to see and experience the latest SYNOT products. These included Magic Ball Link, a multi-game progressive jackpot system presented in a set of Eclipse FL-32 cabinets with LED jackpot display, offering a total of 8 linked game titles. The company also showcased Super Link, which includes premium linked titles with unique Pay to Win and Linked Bonus features.

Super Link was presented for both slot machines and VLT in two cabinet sets: the latest model UP2-32 with LED jackpot display and the Eclipse FL-32. Furthermore, the UP1-24 cabinets with SYNOT VLT Premium 1, 2 and VLT Blue Line gaming systems, which offers a selection of top games in remastered Full HD versions, were demonstrated.

The Firebird Red and Firebird Blue systems, each offering 6 Hold & Respin games and more than 40 classic games, were also introduced in the UP1-27 cabinet, which made its debut at the ICE exhibition in London.

The online section was presented on interactive touchscreen totems. SYNOT Games showcased a wide portfolio of online slots, currently containing more than 150 original game titles, as well as a new tool for operators – Peak (Player Engagement & Acquisition Kit). SYNOT Interactive presented a comprehensive iGaming solution, including the aforementioned SYNCO Casino Management System.

The afternoon program was enriched by an online tournament with popular SYNOT Games slots, the winner of the tournament won Apple Beats Studio Pro headphones, furthermore SYNOT Auto showcased two BMW car models.

The evening program continued on the hotel terrace with a saxophone performance, a DJ, a bartender show, various dance shows and the opportunity to play blackjack, dice or roulette in our fun casino. The top three players won attractive prizes. The guests also had the chance to take memorable pictures in a photo booth.

“SYNOT DAY is an excellent networking opportunity to meet business partners in a friendly and informal atmosphere. Unlike official meetings at gaming shows, SYNOT DAY provides a unique chance for personal contact and strengthening relationships. The event was also successful from a business point of view, as we were able to arrange new business opportunities in both land-based and online sectors,” added Miroslav Valenta Jr, who described this year’s SYNOT DAY as exceptionally successful.

As the SYNOT Group is also active in the tourism sector, each guest received upon arrival a scratch card with a chance to win a two-day stay for two people at the Grandhotel Tatra in the heart of the Beskydy Mountains. The dozens of lucky winners now have a great opportunity to return to this beautiful place.

The Grandhotel Tatra, a part of the SYNOT Group, is a perfect place for active relaxation, leisure, family events and business meetings. Of course, the hotel offers excellent gastronomic services, which were also available to the guests of SYNOT DAY.