SYNOT’s Magic Ball Link rocks across the markets

The new multi-game progressive jackpot system offers players a total of 8 themed and fruit-linked titles developed by SYNOT Games.

Press release.- Magic Ball Link, one of the flagship products of SYNOT’s latest land-based portfolio, continues to roll out with new successful installations. According to the firm, the multi-game progressive jackpot system, which in its latest version offers players a total of 8 attractive themed and fruit-linked titles developed by SYNOT Games, has been breaking installation records over the past few months, not only globally, but also in the local markets in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Miroslav Valenta Jr, sales director of the SYNOT Group, said: “In the Czech Republic and Slovakia we currently have more than 50 sets of Magic Ball Link jackpot systems installed and a significant number of the systems are also running in many other markets. We are pleased with the overwhelming interest in these products from our customers and we are fully prepared for further expansion of installations, which are already in progress.”

The company stated that “Magic Ball Link is being launched in the latest generation of the SYNOT brand cabinets, which reflect the highest standards in gaming equipment. In the Czech market, we are pleased to report, among others, also the first installation of the Magic Ball Link system with a brand new LED jackpot display”.

The firm also explained that the popularity of Magic Ball Link among players is evidenced by the fact that some customers are requesting an extension of the number of machines in already installed sets, based on their positive experience.

In addition to the linked games mentioned above, SYNOT‘s slot gaming systems also offer a rich selection of classic games available within Firebird Red and Firebird Blue. Each of these game sets contains 42 classic themed and fruit gaming titles, as well as 6 unique Hold & Respin games, “making the comprehensive range of gaming systems the perfect choice for all players looking for an unforgettable gaming experience”.