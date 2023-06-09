SOFTSWISS unveils its winning formula in iGB Live Amsterdam

The tech solutions provider doubles its stand in size, where it will showcase its high-performing products.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced its participation in iGB Live. Scheduled to take place on 11–14 July at the RAI Amsterdam, the event is poised to attract an impressive gathering of over 5,000 iGaming and Affiliate visionaries.

SOFTSWISS is preparing and gearing up to showcase the lineup of its high-performing products. Visitors will have the chance to discover the unique features and core benefits of the Casino Platform, explore the potential of integrating over 16,000 games with the Game Aggregator, and delve into the realm of time-based and baby jackpots offered by the Jackpot Aggregator.

Additionally, event participants will unveil the updated CMS functionality of the Sportsbook and the impressive power and capabilities of efficient affiliate management with Affilka.

SOFTSWISS continues to expand its presence at the exhibition year by year. This time the tech solutions provider doubles its stand in size, transforming it into the grandest meeting hub at the event. SOFTSWISS delegates will be readily available at stand P22, eagerly engaging in conversations to discuss the merits and advantages of the company’s products while also delving into exclusive offerings with visitors.

Max Trafimovich, CCO at SOFTSWISS, comments: “Our presence at such events serves as a great occasion to engage in valuable meetings with our partners. iGB Live provides a platform to showcase our innovative solutions that drive the market forward. However, we decided to add another great possibility for networking.”

He then added: “We are organising an unforgettable private party at the iconic A’DAM Tower in Amsterdam to unite top iGaming community members. It has become a kind of tradition for us to bring our current and future partners together in Amsterdam. We look forward to the iGB Live and warmly invite our partners and prospective clients to join us at the SOFTSWISS stand.”