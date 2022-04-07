Raw iGaming acquires Leander Games

Raw iGaming says the acquisition will strengthen the presence of its SuperSlice engine internationally.

Spain.- Raw iGaming has announced that it will acquire the Malta-based games studio Leander Games in a deal that it say marks its “arrival as a major player” in online gaming. It will launch its SuperSlice games across Leander’s customer base in Europe and South America and will also introduce a new aggregation business.

Raw said that it will develop entertainment technologies using the Leander Games platform, which is live in 13 regulated markets and will “play a big part” in distributing and expanding Raw’s products.

Raw iGaming CEO Tom Wood said: “This is an amazing opportunity to bring together our SuperSlice innovation with one of the best distribution platforms in the industry along with access to the studio that is known for great titles like Ave Caesar and Alibaba and the Forty Thieves.

“After meeting with Leander management, we felt the immediate cultural connection, identified their deep skillset in platform and distribution, as well as the clear synergies we both bring in game development making Raw a new force to reckoned within content and game distribution.”

Leander CEO Steven Matsell said: “We are very excited to become a part of the Raw family and start the next chapter in Leander by marrying Raw’s innovative vision with our market-leading platform as well as the integration of the game teams to deliver even more innovative, ground-breaking content.

“This strengthens our dedication to our customers and partners, offering new games and platform innovations that are sure to shake up the market. We look forward to being a part of Raw and supporting the fight against industry monotony. We welcome new operators and studios that are ready to join as well.”

Raw iGaming said it would look for additional acquisition opportunities and that it aims to be “the pink shark in the sea of sameness” in igaming. Oakvale Capital acted as financial advisor to Leander.

In February, the casino content developer announced that it was investing in a new game studio in Malaga, Spain, to coincide with its recently announced development hub.

The new studio is said to be designed to offer an environment where “all employees can push the boundaries and reach their full potential” whilst also offering the “perfect balance” between work and play.

See also: Grupo EGASA announces €15m “digital hub” for Luckia Gaming