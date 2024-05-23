Raketech co-founder Johan Svensson named permanent CEO

Svensson has been a board member of Raketech since 2010.

The move follows Oskar Mühlbach’s departure.

Sweden.- The igaming marketing company Raketech has named co-founder Johan Svensson as permanent CEO following the departure of Oskar Mühlbach in January. Svensson had been serving as acting CEO but served as permanent CEO in the past until becoming chief commercial officer in 2017.

The company highlighted Svensson’s “dedication to strategic development, operational excellence, and team collaboration”.

Raketech chairman Ulrik Bengtsson said: “We are excited to officially name Johan as our permanent CEO. His deep connection and commitment to Raketech and proven leadership abilities make him the ideal choice to steer the company into its next phase of growth.”

Svensson has been a board member of Raketech since 2010. He is also a board member of BetHard Group, which he founded, and of Gameday Group and Akterbog.

Svensson said: “I am excited to return to the role of CEO at Raketech. I look forward to working with our talented team to build on our strong foundation and drive further innovation and growth. Our focus will remain on delivering exceptional value to our customers, employees, and shareholders.”