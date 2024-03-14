Arizona sports betting handle reaches $706.3m in January

The handle was up 19.5 per cent from January 2023.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $706.3m in January, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). This represents a 19.5 per cent increase when compared to January 2023 ($591m) and a 2 per cent increase from December. It’s the second-highest handle since the state authorised wagering in 2021.

Revenue was $69.3m: $68.9m from mobile wagering. FanDuel, partnered with the Phoenix Suns, posted $31.2m in mobile revenue from a $258m handle. FanDuel’s retail handle was $1.7m with revenue at $62,810. TPC Scottsdale, partnered with DraftKings, recorded $22.5m in revenue and a $228.2m handle. DraftKings posted a $3.2m retail handle and $144,519 in revenue.

BetMGM registered $9.6m from $84.6m. PENN Sports accepted $49.5m in wagers and reported $348,323 in free bets and promotional credits. Desert Diamond, which exclusively operates in Arizona, reported a $5.6m handle and $344,736 in revenue. Arizona collected $4.6m in privilege fees, up from $2.8m in the same month in 2023.

bet365 launches in Arizona

In February, online gambling operator bet365 announced its launch in Arizona in partnership with the Ak-Chin Indian Community. It’s the ninth state for bet365 in the United States after Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Iowa, and Colorado.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Gaming announced that it would begin accepting applications for at least two sports betting licences in February. The regulator would accept applications for one event wagering licence reserved for Arizona Tribes and no less than one event wagering licence reserved for Arizona Sports Franchises.

The application window for event wagering licences opened on February 16 and closed on March 4.

