Press release.- Relax Gaming has enhanced its European presence by making its debut in Switzerland with leading operator Grand Casino Luzern and its online platform, mycasino.

This partnership with Relax will see the supplier’s award-winning portfolio of games including Banana Town, Money Train and Wild Chapo now available to Swiss players with more titles to follow.

Mycasino, operated by Grand Casino Luzern, was founded in 2019 and is a renowned casino operator in Switzerland. The online casino offers a range of exclusive titles and provides seamless deposit and withdrawal functionality. It prioritises safety, innovation, and customer experience to offer a secure and enjoyable gaming experience for Swiss players.

The Swiss market marks the twenty-third global jurisdiction that Relax Gaming now operates in after passing the stringent regulatory processes and obtaining approval from Federal Gaming Board (FGB).

This is Relax’s latest step in extending its reach across Europe with further plans to increase its footprint with additional partnerships planned over the continent in the near future.

Martin Stålros, CEO of Relax Gaming, said: “Our continued growth across the globe is something we are all incredibly proud of. The Swiss market presents many interesting opportunities and I believe we have the right content to appeal to the passionate audience.”

Alexia Smilovic Rønde, chief regulatory officer at Relax Gaming, said: “Entering the Swiss market through our prime partnership with Grand Casino Luzern marks another significant step in expanding our presence in high-profile regulated markets.

“Switzerland is truly a staple of European jurisdictions and is known for its high regulatory standards, which we are pleased to have successfully met. We will be looking forward expanding our presence in the coming months.”

Wolfgang Bliem, CEO of Grand Casino Luzern, said: “The partnership with Relax Gaming marks an important step for mycasino.

“Their innovative approach and diverse game portfolio perfectly align with our commitment to maintaining our leadership in the market. We’re thrilled to be the first online casino in the Swiss market to partner with Relax Gaming and continue providing top-tier entertainment to our players.”

In addition, established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

The company provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.