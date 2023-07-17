PSK enriched its gaming portfolio with EGT Digital’s bestselling jackpots

The rest of the slot titles certified for the country will be also activated very soon.

Seven of the company’s games are already available in Croatia.

Press release.- EGT Digital’s bestsellers Bell Link, High Cash, and the 5 games with a Single Progressive Jackpot are gaining momentum among Croatian players after the popular local operator PSK added the Bulgarian provider’s games to their site recently. The rest of the slot titles certified for the country will be also activated very soon.

Mrs. Kristine Zivkovic, director of PSK, said: “Our customers highly appreciate the rich variety of games they can find on our website, and that’s what we really liked about EGT Digital’s portfolio.

“This in combination with the fact that they are among the leading iGaming providers in numerous markets, made us quickly decide to work with them and we are now very pleased with the results of our collaboration.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also expressed her satisfaction with the agreement with PSK: “This partnership is very valuable for us, as it will help us take serious positions on the Croatian market, which we identify as one with high potential for our games. I believe that they will be among the most preferred on PSK’s website and we will be able to keep on providing their customers with innovative titles reflecting the most contemporary industry trends.”

