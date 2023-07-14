EGT Digital to debut on SIGMA Asia 2023

The visitors will have the opportunity to become familiar with EGT Digital’s products.

Press release.- EGT Digital together with EGT will make its debut at this year’s edition of SIGMA Asia, which will be held in Manila, Philippines. The igaming provider will present its latest innovations and the most successful products of its portfolio at stand D19.

The visitors will have the opportunity to become familiar with EGT Digital’s in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, containing 4 main products that could be both part of the complete solution or operate separately as they are able to be integrated with third parties.

The Sportsbook product will show its latest promotion mechanisms and bonus types, including new bonus mechanics, odds boosters, new early payout types, and jackpots. A specific layout for sport offering dedicated to Asian markets will be available as well. The self-service betting terminal for the retail segment which offers a 360-degree solution and covers both software and hardware aspects of the business will complement the selection of the sportsbook novelties.

X-Nave’s Casino aggregator, currently containing more than 80 different integrations with popular third-party gaming providers, will also be on display to showcase its newest modules for tombola, operator-controlled prize drops and jackpots.

The Player Engagement Suite will be the main highlight of X-Nave’s CRM Engine. Its three modules: campaign manager, gamification and loyalty and player journey, enable operators to provide players with promotions and bonuses tailored according to their preferences and needs, thus enhancing even further their gaming experience.

EGT Digital’s vast portfolio of in-house developed slot games, consisting of over 70 titles, will reveal its captivating world as well. The top-performing jackpot solutions Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance and the 5 games with a Single Progressive Jackpot will be at the disposal of the guests at the stand.

Among the main highlights will be the latest addition to Clover Chance, Hermes Fortunes. It will take the players eager for more chances to win to Ancient Greece, where the winged god will be waiting for them to reward them with good fortunes.

Free spins with a win multiplier and a chance to re-trigger and an abundance of cascading wins will maximize the fun and will add even more thrill to the gaming experience.

The diversity of games will be complemented by the company’s instant proposals, popular for their original in-house design, classic rules and smooth gameplay.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “The Asian markets are of extreme interest to us and EGT Digital’s participation in SIGMA Asia is of key importance for our entry into them.

“I believe that the product selection we have prepared will attract the attention of local operators, players and industry experts and will guarantee us many fruitful partnerships in the region.”

