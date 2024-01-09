Prairie Band Casino and Resort opens sportsbook in Kansas

To launch, the tribal sportsbook in the state signed the multi-year partnership with Kambi in September.

US.- Prairie Band Casino and Resort, owned by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, has officially opened its sportsbook in Mayetta, Kansas. It is the first tribal Kansas casino to offer sports betting. To launch, the tribal sportsbook signed the multi-year partnership with Kambi in September. The deal adds a sportsbook to its 35,000 sq ft casino with 10 kiosks and four bar top terminals featuring best-in-class sports betting products, including Kambi’s award-winning Bet Builder.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort, located close to Topeka, Kansas, received approval in 2023 for an on-site sportsbook at the casino on tribal land. The legalization of sports betting in Kansas in 2022 initiated a long process of negotiations between the Prairie Band Potawatomi tribe, the US Department of the Interior, and the state.

Joseph “Zeke” Rupnick, chairperson for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, said: “I think when the state first went with sports betting tribes weren’t really considered in that and then we had to go back and amend the law to allow us to amend our compact with a state.

“I want to thank the governor, all her staff, and of course all the state legislators that worked really hard to make sure that we could amend our compact to be able to allow this amenity. That was one of the things that we asked for to allow tribes to be on the same playing field as every other casino in the state of Kansas.”

Kansas sports betting handle reaches $260.9m in November

Kansas’ sports betting handle was $260.9m in November, setting a new record for the third consecutive month. The handle was up from the previous record of $249.7m set in October. Some $251.7m was spent betting online and $9.2m at retail sportsbooks.

Sports betting revenue was $8.9m, down 38.2 per cent behind October’s $14.4m record but up 11.3 per cent from November 2022. Online sports betting accounted for $8.2m, while $753,778 came from betting at retail sportsbooks.