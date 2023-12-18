Kansas sports betting handle reaches $260.9m in November

The handle was up from the previous record of $249.7m in October.

US.- Kansas’ sports betting handle was $260.9m in November, setting a new record for the third consecutive month. The handle was up from the previous record of $249.7m set in October. Some $251.7m was spent betting online and $9.2m at retail sportsbooks.

Sports betting revenue was $8.9m, down 38.2 per cent behind October’s $14.4m record but up 11.3 per cent from November 2022. Online sports betting accounted for $8.2m, while $753,778 came from betting at retail sportsbooks.

Boot Hill Casino and its partner DraftKings were the top performers in the online sector. They registered $4.2m in revenue from $109.6m in bets. Kansas Star and FanDuel reported $2.8m from an $80.1m handle. Kansas Crossing and its partner BetMGM ranked third with revenue of $962,326 and a $24.1m handle.

Turning to retail, Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway generated $528,142 in revenue from $6.3m in bets. FanDuel and Kansas Star reported $174,148 in revenue from $1.7m in bets. Caesars and Kansas Crossing registered $51,488 from $463,914.

Kansas collected $892,968 in wagering taxes during the month. Some $817,590 came from online betting and $75,378 retail.