Kambi Group signs sportsbook partnership with Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Kansas

Press release.- Kambi Group has signed a sports betting partnership with Prairie Band Casino & Resort, owned by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, to open the first tribal sportsbook in the state of Kansas.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort, located close to Topeka, Kansas, received approval earlier this year for an on-site sportsbook at the casino on tribal land.

The multi-year partnership will see Kambi and Prairie Band Casino & Resort launch the first tribal sportsbook in the state, adding a sportsbook to its 35,000 sq ft casino with 10 kiosks and four bar top terminals featuring a best-in-class sports betting products, including Kambi’s award-winning Bet Builder product.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and co-founder, said: “We’re very proud to partner with Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation’s Casino and Resort as we continue to support tribes in their sports betting endeavours.

“Their successful and long-standing reputation in Kansas, combined with our award-winning sports betting technology, will create a one-of-a-kind experience for their current customers while also attracting a whole new demographic.”

Chris Garrow, director of Gaming for Prairie Band Casino & Resort, said: “When sports betting was legalised in Kansas last year we received so many positive comments and questions from our guests. Mostly asking when we start offering it, and we continue to get those questions. Now, we finally will be able to answer those questions with certainty.

“We are excited to launch our retail sportsbook as another amenity for our guests to ‘play your way.’ This will be the first true locals’ sportsbook in Kansas.”