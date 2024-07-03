Pragmatic Solutions reinforces its commitment to the Spanish market

The company is prepared to equip operators in Spain with its platform technology, aiding them in navigating the stringent local regulatory requirements for compliance and security measures.

Press release.- Pragmatic Solutions, a provider of Player Account Management (PAM) platform for operators in regulated markets, has announced its full platform readiness for the Spanish market and commitment to grow in the region.

According to the company, it is ready to help operators in Spain with its platform technology, helping them navigate the local regulatory requirements of robust compliance and security measures.

The company’s igaming platform enables online gaming and betting businesses to completely control and customise their multiple operations, brands, and end-to-end player experiences while ensuring they are obeying complex regulations, protecting customers, and minimising fraud.

In addition, the platform is compliant with DGOJ regulations, featuring real-time implementation of self-exclusions, monitoring and advanced KYC and AML capabilities. In addition, its ISO/IEC 27001 and GLI-19 certifications serve as a testament to the provider’s commitment to high standards of information security and technical reliability.

Due to its API-based modular architecture, the platform allows for easy integration with over 1,500 third-party providers, including content, payment solutions, and essential services.

This flexibility ensures that operators can quickly adapt to market demands and incorporate new functionalities without compromising compliance or performance.

The Spanish online gaming market has matured into a success story for European regulated gambling, demonstrating its profitability and rapid evolution while maintaining full regulatory oversight to ensure player safety and fair play.

According to the Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ), gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the country reached €350.7m in the first quarter of 2024, a 15 per cent year-on-year rise, and total GGR of €1.24bn for 2023, following a 28 per cent year-on-year increase.

In addition to established market growth, several advertising restrictions have been overturned 2© Pragmatic Solutions: Private & Confidential. For authorised users and purposes only by the Spanish Supreme Court this year, enabling operators to reach wider audiences through social media advertising and the use of celebrity marketing.

“Pragmatic Solutions is well-positioned to help operators capitalise on this growth, providing the tools and support needed to achieve sustained success in this dynamic market,” said Markus Neubauer, regulatory & technical compliance manager at Pragmatic Solutions.

“The Spanish gambling market presents unique challenges, including strict regulatory compliance, responsible gambling measures, and robust data protection requirements. Pragmatic Solutions’ platform addresses these challenges by ensuring efficient monitoring and reporting of all gaming activities as required by the DGOJ while helping operators maintain compliance and operational efficiency.”

Pragmatic Solutions CEO, Ashley Lang, commented, “We are very fortunate to have garnered significant experience in the Spanish market through the provision of our platform technology to top-tier operators such as DAZNBet.

“We have invested heavily in the compatibility of our platform to the local regulations, having integrated with leading third-party providers, such as Docaposte for data vault services, to ensure our clients have a robust and compliant solution to build their business. With Pragmatic Solutions handling platform compliance, security, and seamless integration, operators can focus on what truly matters – engaging players and expanding their operations. Our robust platform empowers businesses to drive their growth while ensuring adherence to regulatory standards and maintaining high performance.”