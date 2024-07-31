Pragmatic Solutions expands MAP integration with ‘Refer-A-Friend’ capabilities

The “Refer-A-Friend” functionality enables operators to effortlessly create and manage referral schemes, incentivising existing players to refer friends to their brands.

Press release.- Pragmatic Solutions, a provider of igaming platform technology for gaming and betting operators, has announced the integration of MAP “Refer-A-Friend” module.

This collaboration aims to empower the platform licensees to maximise their player acquisition and retention strategies in regulated markets worldwide.

Pragmatic Solutions offers a next-generation Player Account Management (PAM) platform that is open, modular, scalable, and flexible due to its API-based approach, enabling its clients to extend the core technology through integrations and accelerate their growth.

Recognised as the ‘Full Service Platform of the Year’ at the 2024 EGR B2B awards, the platform supplies a comprehensive and user-friendly set of back-office tools to ensure regulatory compliance, handle risk, and manage end-to-end player experiences in multiple brands and markets with extensive flexibility.

The Pragmatic Solutions igaming platform is pre-integrated with over 1,500 providers of third-party content, payments and services, including MAP affiliate marketing solutions, which are available to the platform licensees via a simple configuration.

Mediacle Affiliate Platform (MAP) is an advanced, cloud-based affiliate marketing and referral tracking platform suitable for igaming businesses of all sizes. Their flexible approach makes it easy and economical for operators to run their performance marketing campaigns effectively.

The “Refer-A-Friend” functionality enables operators to effortlessly create and manage referral schemes, incentivising existing players to refer friends to their brands. This feature not only enhances player engagement but also expands the operator’s customer base organically. By leveraging the power of word-of-mouth marketing, iGaming brands can tap into new markets and increase their revenue streams cost-effectively.

Additionally, the MAP platform provides comprehensive tracking and analytics tools, allowing operators to monitor the performance of their referral campaigns in real time and optimise them for maximum effectiveness.

Santosh Jain, director at Mediacle said, “We are delighted that our ‘Refer-A-friend’ feature is enabling Pragmatic Solutions clients to harness the potential of their existing player network to drive growth and success in the competitive online gaming industry.

“Pragmatic Solutions has demonstrated to be an excellent long-standing partner in delivering the most complete platform services for leading operators worldwide, and we are happy to contribute to the commercial growth of their successful clients.”

Ashley Lang, CEO at Pragmatic Solutions, added, “We are pleased to offer our platform licensees a new, highly effective tool for player acquisition and loyalty like the ‘Refer-A-friend’ functionality.

“The integration of the ‘Refer-A-Friend’ feature aligns with our commitment to empower our client operators’ growth. Alongside our robust, scalable, and feature-rich platform technology, we make sure to offer them easy access to an expansive portfolio of cutting-edge content and services from industry-leading providers, such as Mediacle, who has proven the effectiveness of their work with their MAP affiliate solutions.”