Pragmatic Play’s virtual sports content live with Chapinbet

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched its dynamic Virtual Sports portfolio with Chapinbet, improving the already successful partnership between the leading Latin American operator and award-winning provider.

The Virtual Sports vertical, initially part of a signed comprehensive partnership deal, is now live on Chapinbet’s site, giving its customers full access to Pragmatic Play’s extensive range of products.

Players can enjoy the provider’s cutting-edge Virtual Sports offering, including the highly immersive Force 1 and Penalty Shootout, delivering unparalleled entertainment with ultra-realistic graphics and exciting betting opportunities.

The launch enhances the existing collaboration between Pragmatic Play and Chapinbet, which already includes the provider’s award-winning Slots and Live Casino content.

By introducing Virtual Sports, Chapinbet reaffirms its commitment to offering a diverse and engaging gaming experience to players across Latin America.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE Powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play’s partnership with Chapinbet, which now releases Virtual Sports, marks another exciting milestone in its fruitful relationship. The launch highlights the versatility and quality of the provider’s multi-product portfolio, ensuring it supplies even more value and entertainment to Chapinbet’s players in Latin America.”

Osmany Espinosa, brand manager of Chapinbet in Guatemala, added: “The addition of Pragmatic Play’s Virtual Sports to our platform is a fantastic step in our mission to deliver a best-in-class gaming experience. This new content enhances our offering and strengthens our reputation as a leading operator in the region.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.