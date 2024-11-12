Pragmatic Play prepares for GAT Caribe Cancún in Mexico

Pragmatic Play will be the exclusive diamond sponsor of the event.

The provider will showcase its diverse portfolio at Stand A8, November 26-27.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has announced its attendance at GAT Caribe Cancún, seeing the provider grow its presence across Latin and Central America.

Taking place across two days from November 26 – 27th, the event sees igaming professionals gather at the Cancún International Center in Mexico, expanding the GAT event offering to the region’s online and land-based markets.

The exhibition will play host to two days of thought-provoking panels and networking opportunities, with experts from the GAT Caribe Cancún Academy leading talks, training and discussions on various topics for the future development of the gaming industry.

The provider will be showcasing its diverse portfolio of slots, live casino, virtual sports and bingo content at Stand A8, as well as inviting attendees to experience the excitement of its biggest Latin American hits in the Pragmatic Play Experience.

In addition, Pragmatic Play will be the exclusive diamond sponsor of the event, highlighting the importance of industry exhibitions and the vital role the leading provider plays in them.

See also: Pragmatic Play surprised SBC Summit Latinoamérica with a candy-themed experience

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play is thrilled to participate in GAT Caribe Cancún, marking yet another opportunity for the provider to strengthen its commitment to the Latin American and Caribbean markets.”

“As the only diamond sponsor of the event, it looks forward to showcasing its cutting-edge content and connecting with industry professionals. Events like GAT Cancún are essential for driving the future of the igaming industry, and Pragmatic Play is excited to once again be part of the conversation.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.