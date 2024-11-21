Pragmatic Play presents “Might of Freya Megaways”

Players can win up to 8,000x their bet.

This mythology-themed slot features up to 117,649 ways to win.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has unleashed Might of Freya Megaways, an epic mythology-themed slot featuring up to 117,649 ways to win.

Freya, the Norse goddess of love, beauty, and war, presides over the 6×7 grid, where tumbles can lead to mighty wins of up to 8,000x.

The Freya Super Symbol, which acts as a wild, can land on the bottom row, adding wilds to a random number of positions on reels directly above it. Wilds come with one or two lives in the base game and up to three in the bonus game, triggering respins until their lives run out.

Players can also hit the Redrop symbol in the base game – this clears the reels and counts as a tumble, potentially unlocking new winning clusters.

The bonus game is triggered by landing five consecutive tumbles. A wheel spin beforehand awards up to 20 free spins and a minimum number of guaranteed ways to win. During the feature, each tumble win increases the total multiplier by 1x.

See also: Pragmatic Play launches Big Bass Xmas Xtreme

Might of Freya Megaways is the latest title in the Pragmatic Play portfolio to feature the popular game mechanic, joining recent hits Release the Kraken Megaways and Mustang Gold Megaways.

Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Might of Freya Megaways introduces a new heroine to Pragmatic Play’s slots portfolio, bringing with her sticky wilds, redrops, and wins of up to 8,000x.”