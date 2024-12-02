"Gates of Olympus Xmas 1000" is the latest slot to join Pragmatic Play’s popular Greek Gods series, .

“Gates of Olympus Xmas 1000” is a new holiday-themed addition to the popular Gates of Olympus series.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Gates of Olympus Xmas 1000, a holiday-themed addition to the popular Gates of Olympus series.

Pragmatic Play’s iconic game character Zeus oversees the 6×5 grid in this festive twist on the popular slots series – and with his red robes and Santa’s hat, he is certainly dressed for the occasion.

Random multipliers ranging from 2x to 1,000x can land on any spin in the base game, adding together at the end of each tumbling sequence and applying to the total win.

Four or more scatters trigger the bonus game with 15 free spins. Multipliers that hit during the feature add to a total multiplier, which boosts the current and subsequent wins featuring multiplier symbols. Landing three scatters in the bonus game awards five additional free spins.

“Gates of Olympus Xmas 1000” is the latest slot to join Pragmatic Play’s popular Greek Gods series, following recent hits Wisdom of Athena 1000 and Bow of Artemis.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Gates of Olympus Xmas 1000 brings a festive twist to one of Pragmatic Play’s most popular games of all time, combining a seasonal theme with proven mechanics to deliver wins of up to 15,000x.”

Santa’s Xmas Rush

In keeping with the festive spirit, Pragmatic Play also launched Santa’s Xmas Rush, a seasonal slot filled with festive surprises.

In this 6×6 cluster-pays slot, snowflakes can randomly mark up to eight symbols on any spin in the base game. If a Santa symbol lands at the same time, each snowflake-marked position reveals either a respin or a cash prize of up to 2,500x. Cash prizes are multiplied by the total number of Santa symbols on the screen.

Landing 4-7 scatters triggers the bonus game with 10-22 free spins. During the feature, there is a chance for a snowflake to be added to any winning position. With snowflakes remaining in place until the end of the round, players could find themselves unwrapping wins of up to 10,000x in Santa’s Xmas Rush.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Delivering a wintry theme and wins of up to 10,000x, Santa’s Xmas Rush is one of several new festive slots from Pragmatic Play launching this holiday season.”