Pragmatic Play launches Santa’s Xmas Rush, its latest seasonal slot

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Santa’s Xmas Rush, its latest seasonal slot filled with festive surprises.

In this 6×6 cluster-pays slot, snowflakes can randomly mark up to eight symbols on any spin in the base game. If a Santa symbol lands at the same time, each snowflake-marked position reveals either a respin or a cash prize of up to 2,500x. Cash prizes are multiplied by the total number of Santa symbols on the screen.

Landing 4-7 scatters triggers the bonus game with 10-22 free spins. During the feature, there is a chance for a snowflake to be added to any winning position. With snowflakes remaining in place until the end of the round, players could find themselves unwrapping wins of up to 10,000x in Santa’s Xmas Rush.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Delivering a wintry theme and wins of up to 10,000x, Santa’s Xmas Rush is one of several new festive slots from Pragmatic Play launching this holiday season.”

Big Bass Xmas Xtreme

Also this month, Pragmatic Play launched another Christmas-themed slot: Big Bass Xmas Xtreme. Set in the icy Antarctic wilderness, this holiday-themed slot features penguins, fishing gear, and the iconic fisherman ready for a seasonal adventure.

According to the company, the bonus game is triggered by landing three or more scatters. Before the feature begins, players can unwrap Christmas gifts to reveal modifiers such as extra free spins and guaranteed money symbols.

In the base game, each fisherman that lands collects all money symbols on the reels, awarding cash values of up to 1,000x. Every fourth fisherman awards ten extra free spins and a bigger win multiplier – starting at 2x in level two and reaching a whopping 50x in level eight. If a fisherman lands without a money symbol on the screen, or vice versa, a random feature can activate to award a win.

Offering a captivating holiday theme and wins of up to 10,000x, Big Bass Xmas Xtreme is an exciting addition to Pragmatic Play’s slots portfolio.