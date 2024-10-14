Pragmatic Play unveils its latest slot: Release The Kraken Megaways

It’s the latest addition to the company’s slots portfolio.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Release the Kraken Megaways, the latest instalment to its popular sea-themed series.

In the base game, in this six-reel slot with up to 117,649 ways to win, the kraken wild roams the reels. When three or more wilds land in the base game, a respin is awarded and the wilds move to random positions on the grid. Extra wilds trigger more respins, which continue until no more respins are left.

Mystery symbols can also land in the base game, transforming into random paying symbols. And on any spin that results in no win, symbols can randomly change to award a minimum of 10x the bet.

Hitting 3-6 golden kraken scatters triggers the bonus game, with the number of scatters determining how many chests the player can unlock before the feature begins. Each chest contains a modifier that upgrades the bonus game, including additional free spins, an extra roaming wild, a win multiplier, and a minimum number of guaranteed ways to win.

During free spins, every wild that lands remains sticky for the duration, roaming the reels and landing in a different position on every spin. If more than one wild hits in the same position, a multiplier is added to a total win multiplier for the round. If a scatters lands on the sixth reel, an additional chest and free spin are awarded, paving the way for wins of up to 10,000x.

Release the Kraken Megaways is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s slots portfolio, following recent hit releases Wisdom of Athena 1000 and The Dog House Muttley Crew.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Extending another popular Pragmatic Play game series, Release the Kraken Megaways offers an exciting wild respins feature in the base game and sticky roaming wilds in the bonus game, delivering wins of up to 10,000x.”