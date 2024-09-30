Pragmatic Play adds a new game to its ‘1000’ slot series: Wisdom of Athena 1000

Pragmatic Play’s latest slot follows the success of Gates of Olympus 1000, Sugar Rush 1000, and Sweet Bonanza 1000.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Wisdom of Athena 1000, a special edition of the fan-favourite slot and the latest addition to its supercharged ‘1000’ series. Part of Pragmatic Play’s popular Greek Gods franchise, this new slot adds free spins round potential.

The tumble wins gameplay from the original returns, with consecutive tumbles able to unlock the top reel positions on the 6×6 grid for the duration of the spin. Random multipliers ranging from 2x to 1,000x the bet can drop at any time, adding together before being applied to the final win from tumbles.

In the base game, four or more scatters trigger the bonus game with an initial 10 free spins. During the feature, which can be retriggered with five additional free spins, progress towards unlocking the top reel positions does not reset between spins. With all multipliers that land also adding to a total multiplier, players have an increased chance of unlocking the entire grid and hitting wins.

Wisdom of Athena 1000 is the most recent addition to Pragmatic Play’s ‘1000’ series of slots, following the success of Gates of Olympus 1000, Sugar Rush 1000, and Sweet Bonanza 1000.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Wisdom of Athena 1000 builds on a popular Pragmatic Play game with twice the win potential as the original, introducing 1,000x multipliers and a 10,000x max win.”

The company currently produces around nine new slots a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.