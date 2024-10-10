Pragmatic Play transforms live casino classic with Bet Behind Pro Blackjack

This live casino game has been designed to attract and engage all live casino audiences, including new and experienced players alike.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Bet Behind Pro Blackjack, a first-of-its-kind live casino game that seats bots, not people, at the table. The concept is a unique twist on classic Blackjack. Seven bots take their seats at the live table, using basic blackjack strategy to compete against the professionally trained game host. A potentially unlimited number of players can join the game and participate in the action, betting behind any of the seven bots. When a bot wins, so do the players who bet behind it.

Bet Behind Pro Blackjack is designed to attract and engage all live casino audiences, including new and experienced players alike. Players do not need to understand blackjack to play and enjoy the game. The bots make decisive moves in an instant, ensuring fast-paced fun with a full range of features, including advanced statistics, automated decisions, and the option to bet on all bots with a single click.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Bet Behind Pro Blackjack extends Pragmatic Play’s award-winning live casino portfolio, introducing a unique twist on the classic table game. With seven bots taking their seats at the table, any number of players can bet behind them for a chance to win.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces around nine new slots a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.