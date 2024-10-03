Pragmatic Play presents its new slot: “The Dog House Muttley Crew”

Pragmatic Play currently produces around nine new slots monthly.

This release is the latest addition to the company’s award-winning slots portfolio, which includes hits such as “Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe” and “Wisdom of Athena 1000”.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched “The Dog House Muttley Crew“, the latest addition to its popular series which sees the iconic canines take on pirate personas in a new seafaring adventure.

Sporting pirate hats and eyepatches, the famous dogs are back and sailing the high seas in this 5×5 cluster-pays slot, where wilds hit with random multipliers of up to 10x the bet.

Landing 3-5 bonus symbols awards 10-20 free spins in the bonus game, which can be retriggered with an additional 5-30 free spins. Wilds are sticky throughout the feature, remaining in place wherever they land on the reels and paving the way for wins of up to 7,500x.

“The Dog House Muttley Crew” is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning slots portfolio, following recent hits “Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe” and “Wisdom of Athena 1000“.

See also: Pragmatic Play announces the latest addition to its Crash Games portfolio: High Flyer

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “One of Pragmatic Play’s most popular game series, The Dog House, explores uncharted waters in the Muttley Crew, where an ocean of wild multipliers can lead to big wins, especially in the bonus game.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces around nine new slots monthly, delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.