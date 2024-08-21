Pragmatic Play adds horse racing to its sportsbook offering

The latest product launch sees coverage of horse racing from over 30 global territories.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has extended its sportsbook product with the launch of horse racing. The latest product launch sees coverage of horse racing from over 30 global territories become available to operators and their customers.

Horse racing is one of the world’s most popular sports to bet on, with major national and international races taking place throughout the year.

Pragmatic Play Sportsbook is a fully integrated sports betting solution covering the entire trading lifecycle, from event creation to bet settlement. It features custom markets, dynamic odds, and risk management across thousands of sports competitions, all backed by official data that maximise margins. Operators also benefit from unparalleled localization and customization capabilities, allowing them to tailor the user experience to their brand.

The inclusion of the new horse racing product underscores Pragmatic Play’s commitment to delivering a leading sportsbook solution that covers the most popular sports betting markets.

Gareth Crook, SVP of Sports at Pragmatic Play, said: “Our latest product launch provides Pragmatic Play clients with access to a market-leading horse racing product. Horse racing is now available as a fully managed service inclusive of odds, best-in-class racing content, live video streaming, and global horse racing data.

“Many of our team grew up with the sport and we are delighted to bring the product to the market. Racing is essential for any sportsbook operator, with ‘always on’ racing coverage from tracks all around the world a cornerstone of any sportsbook product.”