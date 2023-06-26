Pragmatic Play summons the power of the goddess of war in Wisdom of Athena

With powerful features and a tumbling reel mechanic, this Greek mythology-inspired game offers thrilling gameplay and the chance to win big.

Press release.- Victory awaits those who harness the power of the goddess of wisdom and war. From the daughter of Zeus in the award-winning Gates of Olympus, comes Pragmatic Play’s latest slot, Wisdom of Athena.

Packed with powerful features, the pay-anywhere slot requires at least eight matching symbols to be present anywhere across the 5×6 reels to award a win.

A tumble feature removes winning combinations from play after each spin, creating more opportunities for wins as new symbols cascade from the top of the reels. Each tumble also reveals an additional reel for even more chances to win.

Any Scatter symbols that land during the base game won’t explode as part of a tumble, instead, they remain on the reel until the very last cascade of that spin. Four or more Scatters will trigger the free spins round, beginning with 10 free spins.

Special multiplier symbols can land during both the base game and free spins round, taking a random multiplier value between 2x and 500x. The values of all multipliers are combined after each tumble before being applied to that spin’s total win. Multipliers are added together throughout the duration of the free spins round, being used to multiply any win.

Wisdom of Athena is the latest release to join Pragmatic Play’s player-favourite Greek universe with hit titles Gates of Olympus and Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are continuing to immerse players in captivating Greek mythology at Pragmatic Play. Our lineup of titles has proven triumphant, with the likes of our highly acclaimed Gates of Olympus and our recent hit, Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War reigning as fan favourites. Now, we are introducing a formidable heroine to continue the narrative that players know and love as part of this universe.

“Players will be enthralled by an array of powerful features in Wisdom of Athena, from tumbles, a free spins bonus round, and big multipliers that provide plenty of opportunities for securing a win, blending action, anticipation and win potential to ensure every spin is as entertaining as the next.”