Pragmatic Play empowers player choice in Zeus VS Hades Gods of War

Pragmatic Play has released Zeus VS Hades – Gods of War, a new slot that lets players choose their volatility.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has set up a titanic battle in Zeus VS Hades – Gods of War, with players deciding how volatile the action gets.

Zeus VS Hades – Gods of War is an epic 5×5, 15-payline Slot that presents players with a choice between two game modes: Olympus and Hades. Players can switch from one mode to the other at any time in the base game to experience two vastly different gaming worlds.

The volatility is high in Olympus, where Zeus is accompanied by Pegasus, eagle, helmet, and cup symbols. In this welcoming, ethereal realm filled with soft blue lights and the occasional flash of lightning, players can expect more frequent entry to free spins.

The volatility is very high in Hades, where the god of the underworld himself is joined by Cerberus, phoenix, and fiery helmet and cup symbols. In this harsh, foreboding realm filled with flickering flames and glowing embers, players will be hoping to unearth the bigger win potential it holds.

In both game modes, expanding wild symbols – the thunderbolt in Olympus and bident in Hades – can hit in the base game or free spins to expand the entire reel and apply a multiplier of up to 100x the bet. In Hades, an expanding wild is guaranteed in free spins. Whether playing in Olympus or Hades, expanding wilds are key to unlocking the max win of 15,000x.

Zeus VS Hades – Gods of War builds on a popular game theme previously explored by Pragmatic Play in the multi-award-winning Gates of Olympus, and it follows recent hits such as Jewel Rush, Lamp of Infinity, and Diamonds of Egypt.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Built around changeable volatility levels, Zeus VS Hades – Gods of War is a standout game that introduces player choice to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Slots portfolio.

“Not only can players switch between the volatile world of Olympus and even more volatile Hades whenever they like, but they will also experience different gameplay in the process – everything from how the game looks and sounds to how it plays. With wins of up 15,000x available, we hope players enjoy this epic battle of the gods.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.